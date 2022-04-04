Post (NYSE:POST) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

POST has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Post from $132.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Post from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Post from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $120.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Post has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $102.57.

Shares of POST traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $71.01. 50,709 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 725,723. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 80.69 and a beta of 0.77. Post has a 52 week low of $62.83 and a 52 week high of $78.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Post ( NYSE:POST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). Post had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 4.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Post will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas C. Erb purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $105.38 per share, with a total value of $158,070.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Post in the fourth quarter worth about $28,221,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Post by 173.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Post by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,786,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,617,000 after purchasing an additional 95,320 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Post by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 114,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,929,000 after buying an additional 3,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Post by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

