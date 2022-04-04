Post (NYSE:POST) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
POST has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Post from $132.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Post from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Post from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $120.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Post has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $102.57.
Shares of POST traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $71.01. 50,709 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 725,723. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 80.69 and a beta of 0.77. Post has a 52 week low of $62.83 and a 52 week high of $78.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.93.
In related news, Director Thomas C. Erb purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $105.38 per share, with a total value of $158,070.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Post in the fourth quarter worth about $28,221,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Post by 173.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Post by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,786,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,617,000 after purchasing an additional 95,320 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Post by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 114,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,929,000 after buying an additional 3,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Post by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Post Company Profile (Get Rating)
Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Post (POST)
- Insiders Are Buying LCI Industries
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
- Campbell Soup Stock is Warming Up for a Breakout
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.