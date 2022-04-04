PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Purchased by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of PPL by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PPL during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PPL during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

PPL traded down $0.59 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.43. 141,956 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,629,589. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.19 and a beta of 0.79. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $25.26 and a 1 year high of $30.72.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. PPL had a negative net margin of 25.59% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently -41.88%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PPL in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised PPL from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of PPL from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Argus downgraded shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.80.

In other news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 29,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $875,389.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory N. Dudkin sold 5,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total value of $159,103.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

PPL Profile (Get Rating)

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.