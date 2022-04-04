PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, UBS Group raised PriceSmart from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Get PriceSmart alerts:

Shares of PSMT stock opened at $79.02 on Thursday. PriceSmart has a twelve month low of $66.77 and a twelve month high of $99.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

PriceSmart ( NASDAQ:PSMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $975.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.86 million. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. PriceSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.38%.

In other news, major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 7,854 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.06, for a total value of $558,105.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.38, for a total value of $703,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,904 shares of company stock worth $5,516,280 over the last ninety days. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 687.6% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 52.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PriceSmart (Get Rating)

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products, essential goods, fresh produce, prepared foods, and fresh-baked goods, as well as provides services, such as optical, tire center, and other ancillary services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.