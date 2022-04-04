Primary Health Properties PLC (LON:PHP) Receives GBX 173.33 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Primary Health Properties PLC (LON:PHP – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 173.33 ($2.27).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.29) price target on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.23) price objective on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research note on Thursday. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 176 ($2.31) price target on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.10) price objective on shares of Primary Health Properties in a report on Monday, March 21st.

Shares of LON:PHP traded up GBX 0.60 ($0.01) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 148.90 ($1.95). The company had a trading volume of 2,440,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,763,055. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.37, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.73. Primary Health Properties has a 1-year low of GBX 129 ($1.69) and a 1-year high of GBX 170.20 ($2.23). The firm has a market cap of £1.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 140.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 147.98.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a GBX 1.63 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.11%. Primary Health Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.63%.

Primary Health Properties Company Profile

Primary Health Properties (PHP) is the leading investor in modern healthcare properties in the UK & Ireland. PHP is a UK based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a clear objective to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation.

