Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PRIM. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on shares of Primoris Services in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Primoris Services from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Primoris Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Primoris Services currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.75.

NASDAQ PRIM opened at $24.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.12. Primoris Services has a 52 week low of $21.47 and a 52 week high of $36.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.48.

Primoris Services ( NASDAQ:PRIM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. Primoris Services had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $884.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $899.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Primoris Services will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.22%.

In other Primoris Services news, Director David Lee King sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $530,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,910,919 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,269,000 after purchasing an additional 48,557 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 61.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,488,767 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,045 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,391,086 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,337,000 after purchasing an additional 26,905 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,534,643 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,801,000 after purchasing an additional 190,599 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Primoris Services by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,151,956 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,624,000 after acquiring an additional 328,032 shares during the period. 87.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

