PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.80.

PRCT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $55.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America decreased their target price on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th.

PRCT stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.47. The company had a trading volume of 662,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,459. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 20.08 and a quick ratio of 19.27. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a 1 year low of $15.38 and a 1 year high of $47.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.11.

PROCEPT BioRobotics ( NASDAQ:PRCT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $10.14 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that PROCEPT BioRobotics will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 1,249,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $37,345,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the third quarter worth $135,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. 62.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

