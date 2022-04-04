ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Shares Gap Up to $156.50

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $156.50, but opened at $165.00. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil shares last traded at $164.43, with a volume of 21 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.77.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UCO. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 1,879.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,546,000 after buying an additional 13,650 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 140.6% in the 3rd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 79,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,687,000 after buying an additional 275,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

