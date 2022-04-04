Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Shares Down 1.9%

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) fell 1.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $115.92 and last traded at $116.10. 2,368 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,132,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $118.40.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PRU shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.77.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $113.89 and its 200-day moving average is $110.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.10, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.53.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.79. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $13.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $1.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.73%.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 14,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,765,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Falzon sold 54,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $6,102,791.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 135,982 shares of company stock worth $15,924,500. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the third quarter worth $27,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 56.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

