Prysmian (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) Price Target Raised to €38.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Prysmian (OTCMKTS:PRYMY – Get Rating) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €36.20 ($39.78) to €38.00 ($41.76) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Prysmian from €35.00 ($38.46) to €34.00 ($37.36) in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Prysmian from €38.00 ($41.76) to €36.00 ($39.56) in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of Prysmian stock opened at $17.35 on Thursday. Prysmian has a 1 year low of $15.08 and a 1 year high of $19.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.83.

Prysmian SpA engages in the development, design, manufacturing, supply, and installation of cables. It operates through the following segments: Energy, Projects, and Telecom. The Energy segment involves in the provision of trade and installers, power distribution and overhead lines, specialties and OEM, elevators, automotive, network components, core oil and gas and DHT, and sales of residual products.

