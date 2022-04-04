Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) PT Lowered to $8.50 at HC Wainwright

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Rating) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $8.50 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

PLSE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pulse Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Pulse Biosciences in a research report on Thursday. They set a sell rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLSE opened at $3.55 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.59 and its 200 day moving average is $14.54. The company has a market capitalization of $105.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.61. Pulse Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.34 and a fifty-two week high of $29.16.

Pulse Biosciences ( NASDAQ:PLSE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.01). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.54) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Pulse Biosciences will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 197.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 11,202 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 853,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,635,000 after acquiring an additional 10,574 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 8,278 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Pulse Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the period. 13.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pulse Biosciences

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as an immuno-oncology company developing a proprietary oncolytic electroceutical therapy based on its Nano Pulse Stimulation (NPS) technology. It manufactures surgical and medical instruments uses a novel and proprietary platform technology called Nano-Pulse Electro-Signaling.

