Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $7.77

Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.77 and last traded at $7.90, with a volume of 127415 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.17.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pzena Investment Management in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The stock has a market cap of $570.15 million, a P/E ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.76.

Pzena Investment Management ( NYSE:PZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $50.96 million during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 13.29%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Pzena Investment Management’s payout ratio is 212.00%.

In other Pzena Investment Management news, CEO Richard Stanton Pzena purchased 779,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.45 per share, with a total value of $4,248,743.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Chenyu Caroline Cai sold 5,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total transaction of $56,292.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Pzena Investment Management in the 1st quarter worth about $343,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 137.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 15,350 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 12,691 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 72,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 97.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,556 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,710 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.35% of the company’s stock.

About Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN)

Pzena Investment Management, Inc is a employee owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. The firm provides its services to Individuals, high net worth individuals, investment companies, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, pension and profit sharing plans, state or municipal government entities, charitable organizations, other investment advisers, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds and foreign official institutions, corporations or other businesses.

