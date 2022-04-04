Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Decreased by Analyst

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Tempur Sealy International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 31st. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.64. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

TPX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tempur Sealy International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.75.

Shares of TPX stock opened at $28.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.86. Tempur Sealy International has a fifty-two week low of $26.90 and a fifty-two week high of $50.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 190.50% and a net margin of 12.66%. Tempur Sealy International’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. This is an increase from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is 13.07%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 1.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 61.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 2.8% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 3.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 40,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

