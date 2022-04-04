Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Issued By Piper Sandler

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 31st. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $2.39 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.37. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s FY2022 earnings at $9.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.80 EPS.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 43.59%. The business had revenue of $561.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.67.

Shares of NYSE:WAL opened at $80.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $76.16 and a 52-week high of $124.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.96. The company has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.15%.

In other news, CEO Kenneth Vecchione purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $97.81 per share, for a total transaction of $489,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Randall S. Theisen sold 6,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $591,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WAL. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 52.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 451,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,549,000 after buying an additional 154,596 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 132.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 212,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,762,000 after purchasing an additional 121,143 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 52.5% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 4,261 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.0% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.6% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation (Get Rating)

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.