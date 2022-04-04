Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:CZR)

Posted by on Apr 4th, 2022

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZRGet Rating) – B. Riley cut their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report issued on Friday, April 1st. B. Riley analyst D. Bain now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.63. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $183.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZRGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 16.61% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.70) earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $134.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.21.

Shares of NASDAQ CZR opened at $76.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.90 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.13. Caesars Entertainment has a 1 year low of $67.22 and a 1 year high of $119.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

In other news, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.28, for a total value of $59,935.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $472,998.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,388 shares of company stock valued at $1,118,509. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CZR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 637,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after buying an additional 196,890 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,088,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,885,000 after purchasing an additional 498,100 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth $1,792,000. Finally, American Assets Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 858,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,344,000 after purchasing an additional 174,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

About Caesars Entertainment (Get Rating)

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR)

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.