Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Qualys from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $123.88.

QLYS opened at $140.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.48 and a beta of 0.77. Qualys has a 52 week low of $92.00 and a 52 week high of $145.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.12.

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $109.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.47 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 17.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Qualys will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.40, for a total transaction of $401,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total value of $1,078,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,700 shares of company stock worth $3,957,700. 15.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QLYS. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Qualys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 401.8% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 552 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 728 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. 97.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

