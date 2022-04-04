Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Qualys from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $123.88.
QLYS opened at $140.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.48 and a beta of 0.77. Qualys has a 52 week low of $92.00 and a 52 week high of $145.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.12.
In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.40, for a total transaction of $401,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total value of $1,078,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,700 shares of company stock worth $3,957,700. 15.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QLYS. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Qualys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 401.8% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 552 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 728 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. 97.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Qualys (Get Rating)
Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.
