Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Buys 728 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,438 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,715,897 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $300,713,000 after purchasing an additional 328,328 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.9% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,423 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 9.8% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,768 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.9% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,937 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 17.1% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,039 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Shares of WBA traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,019,152. The stock has a market cap of $37.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.18 and a 52 week high of $57.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.74.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.19. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently 26.34%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WBA. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.58.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile (Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.