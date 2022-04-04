Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Has $255,000 Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV cut its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 613 shares during the quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Heritage Trust Co boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 27.9% during the third quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 17,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 43.9% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 6,486 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 6.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,458,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,208,000 after acquiring an additional 91,932 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.7% in the third quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 255,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. 96.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Shares of Fiserv stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $103.75. 12,249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,006,540. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.77. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.91 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $68.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.82.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FISV. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.10.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 12,592 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total transaction of $1,276,199.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,159,439. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Profile (Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.