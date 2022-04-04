Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Has $485,000 Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV reduced its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 352 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Shopify were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Shopify by 0.9% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 652 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Shopify by 35.3% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Shopify by 1.0% during the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 696 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Barr E S & Co. raised its position in shares of Shopify by 3.8% during the third quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 192 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Shopify by 2.4% during the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. 60.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SHOP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $800.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,450.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $1,400.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,145.45.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP traded up $17.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $693.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,941,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,896,619. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $727.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,161.85. The company has a market capitalization of $87.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 12.15, a current ratio of 12.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $510.02 and a fifty-two week high of $1,762.92.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 63.20% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

