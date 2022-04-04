Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Makes New Investment in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 96.8% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 9,046 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $912,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 243.9% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 11,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 7,907 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 18.7% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 20,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 13,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period.

BATS BBEU traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $55.46. 976,629 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.78.

