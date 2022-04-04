Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Sells 478 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV reduced its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 478 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $3,032,000. Keel Point LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 183,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,883,000 after acquiring an additional 4,788 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. 82.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.59, for a total transaction of $1,004,245.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNC traded down $3.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $181.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,485,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,382,908. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.93. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $170.14 and a one year high of $228.14. The firm has a market cap of $75.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.07. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 28.81% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.40%.

PNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.50 to $232.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.11.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

