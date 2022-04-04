Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Increases Dividend to $0.66 Per Share

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of 0.66 per share by the medical research company on Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62.

Quest Diagnostics has a dividend payout ratio of 31.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Quest Diagnostics to earn $8.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.0%.

DGX opened at $136.33 on Monday. Quest Diagnostics has a one year low of $125.69 and a one year high of $174.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.12.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($0.02). Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.48 earnings per share. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics will post 9 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DGX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $159.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $162.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.00.

In related news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total transaction of $347,215.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 6,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.21, for a total transaction of $842,087.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at $260,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,143 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,062,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,887 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

