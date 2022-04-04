QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised QuickLogic from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, January 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ QUIK remained flat at $$5.50 during trading on Friday. 19,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,697. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.46. QuickLogic has a 12-month low of $4.25 and a 12-month high of $8.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.99 million, a PE ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 2.27.

QuickLogic ( NASDAQ:QUIK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 52.16% and a negative return on equity of 68.80%. The company had revenue of $3.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that QuickLogic will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Timothy Saxe sold 21,409 shares of QuickLogic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.36, for a total transaction of $93,343.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian C. Faith sold 41,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.36, for a total value of $179,501.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 40.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in QuickLogic by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in QuickLogic by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 3,452 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of QuickLogic by 10.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of QuickLogic by 1.0% during the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 643,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 6,561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.76% of the company’s stock.

QuickLogic Corp. operates as a semiconductor company, which designs, markets, and supports primarily Customer Specific Standard Products and secondarily, Field Programmable Gate Arrays, sensor software algorithms, software drivers, associated design software and programming hardware. It develops and markets low power customizable semiconductor and software algorithm solutions that enable customers to differentiate their products by adding new features, extending battery life, becoming more contextually aware and improving the visual experience with their mobile, consumer and enterprise products.

