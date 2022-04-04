Quipt Home Medical (QIPT) and Its Rivals Critical Review

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) is one of 211 public companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Quipt Home Medical to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.4% of Quipt Home Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.3% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.0% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Quipt Home Medical and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Quipt Home Medical $102.35 million -$6.17 million -13.41 Quipt Home Medical Competitors $1.17 billion $86.69 million 29.12

Quipt Home Medical’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Quipt Home Medical. Quipt Home Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Quipt Home Medical and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quipt Home Medical -8.86% -4.36% -2.17% Quipt Home Medical Competitors -723.74% -65.28% -18.41%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Quipt Home Medical and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quipt Home Medical 0 0 7 0 3.00 Quipt Home Medical Competitors 1170 4467 7922 219 2.52

Quipt Home Medical currently has a consensus price target of $10.58, suggesting a potential upside of 146.70%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 22.23%. Given Quipt Home Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Quipt Home Medical is more favorable than its peers.

About Quipt Home Medical (Get Rating)

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home medical equipment and supplies, and respiratory and durable medical equipment in the United States. The company also offers management of various chronic disease states focusing on patients with heart and pulmonary disease, sleep disorders, reduced mobility, and other chronic health conditions. In addition, it provides nebulizers, oxygen concentrators, CPAP and BiPAP units, ventilator equipment and aids, daily and ambulatory aides, equipment solutions, power wheelchairs, oxygen therapy, bariatric equipment, bathroom safety products, bilevel positive airway pressure, canes/crutches, continuous positive airway pressure, CPAP masks and accessories, hospital beds, humidifiers, compressors, patient lifts, walkers, products for wound care, and medical equipment for home-based sleep apnea and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease treatments, as well as rents respiratory equipment. The company was formerly known as Protech Home Medical Corp. and changed its name to Quipt Home Medical Corp. in May 2021. Quipt Home Medical Corp. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Wilder, Kentucky.

