Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Quotient Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Get Quotient Technology alerts:

Shares of NYSE QUOT opened at $6.57 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.55. Quotient Technology has a fifty-two week low of $5.09 and a fifty-two week high of $17.93.

Quotient Technology ( NYSE:QUOT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $146.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.87 million. Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 18.98% and a negative net margin of 8.74%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Quotient Technology will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Quotient Technology by 334.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 410,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 315,879 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Quotient Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $259,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 17.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 73,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 11,105 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Quotient Technology by 115.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,028,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,986,000 after acquiring an additional 551,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trigran Investments Inc. increased its stake in Quotient Technology by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 8,467,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,278,000 after purchasing an additional 741,746 shares in the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quotient Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Quotient Technology Inc operates as a digital media and promotions technology company that offers power integrated digital media and promotions programs for brands and retailers. The company's Quotient Promotions platform offers digital paperless, print promotion, and cash back rebates, including Coupons.com website and mobile applications; brand and retailer websites and mobile applications; and third-party publishing websites and mobile applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Quotient Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quotient Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.