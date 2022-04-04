Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on RAIN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rain Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Rain Therapeutics from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rain Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.20.

Rain Therapeutics stock opened at $5.23 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.88 and its 200 day moving average is $11.41. Rain Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $23.90. The company has a market capitalization of $138.65 million and a P/E ratio of -1.41.

Rain Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RAIN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.12). Research analysts predict that Rain Therapeutics will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Rain Therapeutics by 539.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 4,701 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Rain Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Rain Therapeutics by 88.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Rain Therapeutics by 122.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 5,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rain Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rain Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is RAIN-32, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing RAIN-32 that has completed Phase II clinical trial in liposarcoma, Phase I clinical trial in solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial in intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 for tumors, including breast, ovarian, prostate, and other cancers.

