Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Trading Down 4.8%

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.81 and last traded at $14.91. 9,213 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 677,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.66.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on METC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ramaco Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Ramaco Resources from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Ramaco Resources from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.65. The firm has a market cap of $667.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 1.10.

Ramaco Resources ( NASDAQ:METC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 21.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ramaco Resources in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Ramaco Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $148,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ramaco Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $161,000. 63.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile (NASDAQ:METC)

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the operation and development of coal mining properties. The firm deals with metallurgical coal in central and southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. Its portfolio consists of Elk Creek, Berwind, RAM Mine, and Knox Creek. The company was founded by Randall W.

