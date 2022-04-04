Raymond James Boosts Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target to C$58.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$52.00 to C$58.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$34.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$64.00 price objective on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$40.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$54.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an action list buy rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$35.00 price objective (down from C$40.00) on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Monday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$49.14.

Shares of Teck Resources stock opened at C$52.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$28.26 billion and a PE ratio of 9.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$47.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$39.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.62. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of C$24.36 and a 1 year high of C$54.04.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

