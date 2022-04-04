Raymond James Raises Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF) Price Target to C$8.50

Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$8.25 to C$8.50 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.47.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SECYF opened at $4.49 on Friday. Secure Energy Services has a 12-month low of $2.88 and a 12-month high of $5.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.55 and a 200-day moving average of $4.34.

Secure Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision of safe and environmentally responsible fluids and solids solutions to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Midstream Infrastructure, Environmental and Fluid Management, and Corporate. The Midstream Infrastructure segment operates facilities throughout western Canada, in North Dakota and in Oklahoma and helps upstream oil and natural gas companies with the processing, storing, shipping and marketing of crude oil; processing of waste; and water treatment and disposal.

