Raze Network (RAZE) Trading 2.6% Higher This Week

Raze Network (RAZE) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 4th. In the last week, Raze Network has traded up 2.6% against the dollar. Raze Network has a market capitalization of $2.70 million and approximately $557,163.00 worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raze Network coin can now be bought for $0.0340 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00048960 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,462.53 or 0.07502147 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.48 or 0.00048710 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,017.88 or 0.99705516 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Raze Network Profile

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,365,954 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network

Buying and Selling Raze Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raze Network directly using U.S. dollars.

