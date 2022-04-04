Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Realty Income from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 56.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

O opened at $70.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $41.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.43, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.24 and its 200 day moving average is $68.77. Realty Income has a 12-month low of $63.90 and a 12-month high of $74.60.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $685.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.52 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 17.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Realty Income will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a apr 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 314.90%.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

