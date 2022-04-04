Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Bought by SignalPoint Asset Management LLC

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on O. TheStreet lowered shares of Realty Income from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research raised Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Realty Income in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.80.

Realty Income stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $70.25. The company had a trading volume of 60,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,900,032. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.43, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $63.90 and a 12-month high of $74.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.77.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.92). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 17.25%. The firm had revenue of $685.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a apr 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 314.90%.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

