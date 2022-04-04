Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Director Arthur F. Ryan Sells 100 Shares

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $692.81, for a total value of $69,281.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ REGN traded up $3.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $698.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 492,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,010. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.22. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $469.80 and a 1-year high of $710.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $639.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $625.12.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $18.49 by $5.23. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 50.24%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.72 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 44.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

REGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $754.00 to $728.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $824.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $780.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $724.22.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

