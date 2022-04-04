Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,097 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $1,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 321.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 367.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Emfo LLC lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 111.9% during the 3rd quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $141.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.90.

Shares of NYSE RGA opened at $111.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.44 and a 200 day moving average of $110.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a one year low of $94.32 and a one year high of $134.93.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($1.39). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 0.60% and a net margin of 3.70%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 32.34%.

About Reinsurance Group of America (Get Rating)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.