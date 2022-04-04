Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) PT Lowered to $15.00 at BTIG Research

Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by BTIG Research from $24.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RNLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Renalytix AI from $25.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Renalytix AI in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.80.

RNLX stock opened at $7.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.14. The company has a market capitalization of $282.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.98 and a beta of 1.75. Renalytix AI has a 1-year low of $5.78 and a 1-year high of $35.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Renalytix AI by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Renalytix AI by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 190,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Renalytix AI by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Renalytix AI by 278.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares during the period. Finally, Skye Global Management LP bought a new position in shares of Renalytix AI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.72% of the company’s stock.

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

