Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
RCII has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rent-A-Center from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 7th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Rent-A-Center from $68.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Rent-A-Center from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rent-A-Center currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.00.
Shares of RCII stock opened at $24.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 3.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.19. Rent-A-Center has a 52 week low of $22.70 and a 52 week high of $67.76.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.00%.
In other news, CEO Mitchell E. Fadel bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.08 per share, with a total value of $1,083,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCII. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Rent-A-Center during the third quarter worth $40,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center during the third quarter worth $91,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center during the third quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center during the fourth quarter worth $142,000. 76.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Rent-A-Center (Get Rating)
Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.
