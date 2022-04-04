Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

RCII has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rent-A-Center from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 7th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Rent-A-Center from $68.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Rent-A-Center from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rent-A-Center currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.00.

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

Shares of RCII stock opened at $24.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 3.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.19. Rent-A-Center has a 52 week low of $22.70 and a 52 week high of $67.76.

Rent-A-Center ( NASDAQ:RCII Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 50.75% and a net margin of 2.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Rent-A-Center will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.00%.

In other news, CEO Mitchell E. Fadel bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.08 per share, with a total value of $1,083,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCII. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Rent-A-Center during the third quarter worth $40,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center during the third quarter worth $91,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center during the third quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center during the fourth quarter worth $142,000. 76.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rent-A-Center (Get Rating)

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.