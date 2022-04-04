Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup

Rentokil Initial (LON:RTOGet Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Citigroup in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.17) price target on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 630 ($8.25) price target on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Friday, March 4th. Barclays reaffirmed a “suspended” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 595 ($7.79) target price on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 638.33 ($8.36).

LON RTO opened at GBX 523 ($6.85) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £9.72 billion and a PE ratio of 37.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 503 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 557.10. Rentokil Initial has a 52-week low of GBX 444.20 ($5.82) and a 52-week high of GBX 662 ($8.67).

In other Rentokil Initial news, insider Stuart Ingall- Tombs sold 18,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 524 ($6.86), for a total value of £99,387.08 ($130,190.04).

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

