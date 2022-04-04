Reviewing Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) and Oncology Pharma (OTCMKTS:ONPH)

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) and Oncology Pharma (OTCMKTS:ONPH – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

Get Alkami Technology alerts:

This table compares Alkami Technology and Oncology Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alkami Technology -30.77% -19.88% -9.84% Oncology Pharma N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Alkami Technology and Oncology Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alkami Technology 0 2 6 0 2.75 Oncology Pharma 0 0 0 0 N/A

Alkami Technology presently has a consensus target price of $34.71, suggesting a potential upside of 137.93%. Given Alkami Technology’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Alkami Technology is more favorable than Oncology Pharma.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Alkami Technology and Oncology Pharma’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alkami Technology $152.16 million 8.65 -$46.82 million ($2.43) -6.00 Oncology Pharma N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Oncology Pharma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Alkami Technology.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

45.2% of Alkami Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.0% of Oncology Pharma shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Alkami Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alkami Technology, Inc. offers a cloud-based digital banking platform in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture. It offers an end- to- end set of software products, which include Alkami Platform, Retail Banking Solutions, Business Banking Solutions, and The Alkami Difference. It serves community, regional, credit unions, and retail and business banking. Alkami Technology, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Oncology Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oncology Pharma Inc., an oncology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutics. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with Kalos Therapeutics Inc. for exploring treatment opportunities of the COVID-19 virus. The company was formerly known as SourcingLink.net Inc. and changed its name to Oncology Pharma Inc. in June 2019. Oncology Pharma Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Alkami Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkami Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.