Reviewing Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE) and Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM)

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) and Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Streamline Health Solutions and Arbe Robotics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Streamline Health Solutions -53.81% -30.22% -20.45% Arbe Robotics N/A N/A -33.03%

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Streamline Health Solutions and Arbe Robotics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Streamline Health Solutions 0 0 1 0 3.00 Arbe Robotics 0 0 5 0 3.00

Arbe Robotics has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 153.97%. Given Arbe Robotics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Arbe Robotics is more favorable than Streamline Health Solutions.

Risk & Volatility

Streamline Health Solutions has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arbe Robotics has a beta of 0.29, meaning that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

36.0% of Streamline Health Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.4% of Arbe Robotics shares are held by institutional investors. 31.1% of Streamline Health Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Streamline Health Solutions and Arbe Robotics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Streamline Health Solutions $11.35 million 6.71 $300,000.00 ($0.20) -8.00 Arbe Robotics $2.25 million 173.98 -$58.09 million N/A N/A

Streamline Health Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Arbe Robotics.

Summary

Streamline Health Solutions beats Arbe Robotics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Streamline Health Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. engages in the provision of transformational data-driven solutions for healthcare organizations. Its solutions include Health Information Management (HIM), Coding and CDI, evaluator coding analysis platforms, financial management, and patient care. It also offers audit, custom integration, training, electronic image conversion, and database monitoring services. The company was founded by J. Brian Patsy in October 1989 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, GA.

Arbe Robotics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arbe Robotics Ltd. provides 4D imaging radar solutions in Israel and the United States. It offers 4D imaging radar chipset solutions that addresses the core issues that have caused the autonomous vehicle and autopilot accidents, such as detecting stationary objects, identifying vulnerable road users, and eliminating false alarms without radar ambiguities. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

