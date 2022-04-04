Reviewing ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) and CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX)

ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP – Get Rating) and CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

ATI Physical Therapy has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CareMax has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares ATI Physical Therapy and CareMax’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ATI Physical Therapy $627.87 million 0.61 -$778.33 million N/A N/A CareMax $295.76 million 2.46 -$6.68 million N/A N/A

CareMax has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ATI Physical Therapy.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for ATI Physical Therapy and CareMax, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ATI Physical Therapy 0 3 2 0 2.40 CareMax 0 0 4 0 3.00

ATI Physical Therapy presently has a consensus target price of $3.81, suggesting a potential upside of 97.28%. CareMax has a consensus target price of $14.25, suggesting a potential upside of 70.86%. Given ATI Physical Therapy’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe ATI Physical Therapy is more favorable than CareMax.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.4% of ATI Physical Therapy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.2% of CareMax shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ATI Physical Therapy and CareMax’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ATI Physical Therapy N/A -9.05% -2.99% CareMax N/A -1.27% -0.85%

Summary

CareMax beats ATI Physical Therapy on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

ATI Physical Therapy Company Profile (Get Rating)

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations. The company also offers online physical therapy via its CONNECT platform. ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Bolingbrook, Illinois.

CareMax Company Profile (Get Rating)

CareMax, Inc. provides medical services through physicians and health care professionals. It offers a suite of health care and social services to its patients, including primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, pharmacy, and transportation. The company also provides CareOptimize, a proprietary software and services platform that provides data, analytics, and rules-based decision tools/workflows for physicians in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 48 multi-specialty medical care centers in Florida, Tennessee, and New York. The company is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

