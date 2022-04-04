REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered REX American Resources from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of REX American Resources from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of REX opened at $102.43 on Thursday. REX American Resources has a one year low of $72.06 and a one year high of $113.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.66 and its 200-day moving average is $93.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $606.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.04.

REX American Resources ( NYSE:REX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The energy company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by ($1.23). REX American Resources had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 6.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that REX American Resources will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other REX American Resources news, CFO Douglas Bruggeman sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total transaction of $115,005.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REX. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 465.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,788 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of REX American Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $192,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of REX American Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in REX American Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in REX American Resources during the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. It operates in two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers distillers grains and non-food grade corn oil; and dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

