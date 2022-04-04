RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

RIBT traded up $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,408. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.44. RiceBran Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. RiceBran Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.75% and a negative return on equity of 24.43%.

In other RiceBran Technologies news, major shareholder Grain Co Continental sold 121,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.54, for a total value of $65,465.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,092,893 shares of company stock valued at $534,863. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 365.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 86,113 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 32,258 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 213,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 76,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $590,000. 34.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RiceBran Technologies

RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company. It focuses on producing, processing, and marketing of value-added processing and marketing of healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products derived from rice and other small grains, and by-products created in the milling of these grains.

