Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of RELL stock opened at $12.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $169.01 million, a PE ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.84. Richardson Electronics has a 52-week low of $6.67 and a 52-week high of $15.76.

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 5th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $53.98 million during the quarter. Richardson Electronics had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 4.36%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Richardson Electronics’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

In related news, CFO Robert J. Ben sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $75,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 37.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Richardson Electronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,000,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Richardson Electronics by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 272,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after buying an additional 23,379 shares in the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Richardson Electronics by 100.1% during the 3rd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 72,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 36,251 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Richardson Electronics by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 62,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 2,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Richardson Electronics by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 25,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 4,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

Richardson Electronics Company Profile

Richardson Electronics Ltd. engages in the provision of engineered solutions and distributes electronic components to the electron device marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Power and Microwave Technologies Group (PMT), Canvys, and Healthcare. The PMT segment provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair-all through its existing global infrastructure.

