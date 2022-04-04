Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Price Target Cut to C$52.00

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$55.00 to C$52.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RCH. National Bank Financial upgraded Richelieu Hardware from a sector perform overweight rating to an outperform overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Richelieu Hardware from C$48.00 to C$53.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Richelieu Hardware from C$49.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of RCH opened at C$44.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$48.35 and its 200 day moving average is C$45.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.46 billion and a PE ratio of 17.54. Richelieu Hardware has a 12-month low of C$38.54 and a 12-month high of C$51.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.87.

Richelieu Hardware ( TSE:RCH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported C$0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.65 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$398.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$380.40 million. Equities research analysts predict that Richelieu Hardware will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This is an increase from Richelieu Hardware’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Richelieu Hardware’s payout ratio is presently 8.37%.

In other news, Director Richard Lord sold 61,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.63, for a total value of C$3,067,078.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,216,809 shares in the company, valued at C$209,276,435.54. Also, Senior Officer Yannick Godeau sold 3,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.76, for a total value of C$159,555.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$84,264.19. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 143,072 shares of company stock worth $7,058,585.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

