Rightmove (LON:RMV) Earns Underweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rightmove (LON:RMV – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Rightmove from GBX 710 ($9.30) to GBX 740 ($9.69) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 630 ($8.25) price target on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Rightmove to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 600 ($7.86) to GBX 630 ($8.25) in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Liberum Capital boosted their target price on shares of Rightmove from GBX 795 ($10.41) to GBX 800 ($10.48) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 657.78 ($8.62).

Get Rightmove alerts:

Shares of RMV stock opened at GBX 649 ($8.50) on Monday. Rightmove has a 52 week low of GBX 557.40 ($7.30) and a 52 week high of GBX 810 ($10.61). The company has a market capitalization of £5.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 643.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 699.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rightmove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rightmove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.