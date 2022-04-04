Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Given a GBX 5,780 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 5,780 ($75.71) price objective by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential downside of 5.74% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 4,400 ($57.64) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,220 ($81.48) to GBX 6,460 ($84.62) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 5,900 ($77.29) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,700 ($74.67) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 5,500 ($72.05) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,498.33 ($72.02).

LON RIO traded down GBX 93 ($1.22) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 6,132 ($80.32). 2,756,026 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,676,296. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 5,676.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 5,131.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of GBX 4,354 ($57.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 6,876.26 ($90.07). The firm has a market cap of £99.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.22.

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,398 ($70.71), for a total transaction of £269.90 ($353.55).

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

