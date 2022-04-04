Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

NYSE RAD opened at $8.32 on Thursday. Rite Aid has a 52 week low of $8.19 and a 52 week high of $23.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.18.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RAD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 3.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Rite Aid by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Rite Aid by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 13,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Rite Aid during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 38,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the period. 56.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, pet care, and other every day and convenience products, as well as brand and generic prescription drugs.

