RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $257.63 Million

Equities research analysts expect RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) to post $257.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for RLJ Lodging Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $310.00 million and the lowest is $233.38 million. RLJ Lodging Trust posted sales of $119.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 115.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will report full-year sales of $1.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.36 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow RLJ Lodging Trust.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.37). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 38.84% and a negative return on equity of 14.23%. The firm had revenue of $238.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of RLJ traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.33. The stock had a trading volume of 58,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,574,479. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 52-week low of $11.92 and a 52-week high of $16.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.03 and its 200 day moving average is $14.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.99%.

In other news, Director Nathaniel A. Davis sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $576,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 65.5% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 16.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leisure Capital Management acquired a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. 98.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

