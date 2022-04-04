RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of NYSE RLJ opened at $14.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.91. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 12 month low of $11.92 and a 12 month high of $16.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31.

RLJ Lodging Trust ( NYSE:RLJ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $238.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.24 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 14.23% and a negative net margin of 38.84%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. Analysts anticipate that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Nathaniel A. Davis sold 40,000 shares of RLJ Lodging Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $576,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

