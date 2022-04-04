RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of RLX Technology from $11.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of NYSE RLX opened at $1.85 on Friday. RLX Technology has a twelve month low of $1.16 and a twelve month high of $12.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 4.88.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. RLX Technology had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The business had revenue of $298.84 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that RLX Technology will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IDG China Venture Capital Fund V Associates L.P. bought a new stake in RLX Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $234,269,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in RLX Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $2,421,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in RLX Technology by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,057,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,933 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in RLX Technology by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,074,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after purchasing an additional 35,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in RLX Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $269,000. 13.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

