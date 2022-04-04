Robert W. Baird Lowers CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Price Target to $140.00

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $170.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 42.15% from the company’s previous close.

KMX has been the topic of several other research reports. Citic Securities started coverage on CarMax in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on CarMax from $157.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on CarMax in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CarMax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.45.

KMX opened at $98.49 on Monday. CarMax has a 52-week low of $95.04 and a 52-week high of $155.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.87.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,370,000. Bradley Mark J. increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Mark J. now owns 24,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter worth approximately $472,000. Finally, Compass Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter worth approximately $751,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

